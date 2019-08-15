DILLON - A new free "library" of bear-resistant food storage items is available at the BLM Field Office in Dillon.
The items that are free for check-out include YETI coolers, bear kegs, Ursacks and a portable 53-foot electric fence.
Storing food and bear attractants in bear-resistant containers is a way to keep yourself safe and reduce the likelihood that bears will become habituated to people.
Head to the Dillon Field Office, 1005 Selway Drive, to learn more and check out goods before you go camping.