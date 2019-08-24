Destroying books but making art?

GREAT FALLS – Have you ever wondered what it would be like to go to our library and not get in trouble for tearing a page out of a book.
Well, once a month at the Great Falls Public Library you can do exactly that during the Craft a Book event.
The event focuses on using old books who have worn out their shelf life and creating brand new pieces of art from the forgotten pages.
“This is a great way to give those books a second life we invite everyone to come on down grab a book and make something out of it take something old and make something new. we have a variety of projects that are easy so you can show up anytime during the hours that we have set up,” said Katie Richmond, Public Relations Coordinator, Great Falls Public Library.
The event happens on the fourth Saturday of every month so if you missed today’s there is another one on the way.