MISSOULA - A Delta flight from Kalispell to Salt Lake City from unexpectedly routed to Missoula on Monday morning.
Google Flight Tracker shows Delta DL 2544 left Kalispell at 5:55 AM headed for Salt Lake City, but was diverted to Missoula.
Airport authorities say all passengers are safe. Another plane is coming in, and the passengers will continue on a flight that's now scheduled to depart Missoula at 12:35 PM for Salt Lake City.
A representative for Delta says the flight landed in Missoula out of "an abundance of caution due to an engine issue."
Mechanics are looking at the plane while another plane is arriving as a substitute.