DEER LODGE-The Deer Lodge community hosted a medical benefit, Saturday night, for DarLynne Day and the seven people injured in the demolition derby crash at the Powell County Fairgrounds in August.
People came from across southwest Montana to the Blue Ribbon Pavilion to honor Day and show their support for the other victims.
Day was killed at the derby when a derby car lost control and plowed into the crowd. Day was a Powell County EMT and on the job when she died.
“She was someone that once you met her, you never forgot her,” said Darin Hellekson, Day’s father.
Day was a loving daughter, a devoted wife and mother and a selfless hero that helped save lives, everyday. On Saturday, southwest Montana came together to help raise money for her family and the other victims.
Hellekson says the past month hasn’t been easy on their family, but the support from local community members makes the pain a bit more bearable. “The amount of outpour from the community, the EMS community and the locals, from the day of the funeral all the streets of Deer Lodge, the streets of Anaconda were lined with people,” said Hellekson.
Community members donated food for the benefit and there was a live band from Anaconda featuring Day’s uncle. Dozens of businesses and southwest Montana residents donated over 50 items for the auction.
All the proceeds from the benefit will be divided eight ways for the eight victims of the crash. “People donated food, items and their time and effort, I mean there’s so much stuff that has been donated, it's just unreal,” said organizer Dick Perkins.
Organizers say, the seven people that were injured are all out of the hospital but they’re all still dealing with the aftermath and traumas from the crash.
Day’s family and co-workers say they plan to keep her memory alive by hosting additional events in the future.
Day leaves behind a husband and two young children. An account has been set up at the First Montana Bank in Anaconda for her children, all are welcome to donate.
To donate to all the victims, an account has been set up at the People’s Bank in Deer Lodge. Organizers say to contact the banks or to visit them in person to donate.