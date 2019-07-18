The date and field are finally set for Montana Governor Steve Bullock to get his first nationwide shot at the Democratic nomination field.
Bullock is slated to take the debate stage on Tuesday, July 30, which is night one of the two night debate, hosted in Detroit by the Democratic National Committee.
The DNC, just like their first debate last month, split 20 candidates randomly into two sets of ten. The first ten going on July 30, the second ten the next night, Wednesday, July 31.
Joining Bullock on the stage for night one is polling and fundraising front runners Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, and Beto O'Rourke.
Also on the stage is Amy Klobuchar, Marianne Williamson, John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, and Tim Ryan.
The debate will start at 6:00 PM MT on Tuesday, July 30. The Iowa Caucus is now under seven months away on February 3, 2020