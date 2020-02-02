Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TO THREE INCHES. ADDITIONALLY, WET ROADS FROM THE RAINFALL SATURDAY EVENING MAY FREEZE, RESULTING IN LOCALLY SLICK ROADS. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 30 MPH. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY UNDER THE STRONG SHOWERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&