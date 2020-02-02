Now that mother nature has calmed down a bit when it comes to the wind we're getting reports of damage from all over Montana. These pictures were taken yesterday. As you're waking up this morning and surveying the aftermath in your area, be sure to send us pictures and video. (newsroom@kfbb.com)
Northwestern Energy had dozens power outages to take care of yesterday. This morning they're still working to restore it in several areas. The outage map on their website is down, but they did post this:
Outage Map Temporarily Down
We are currently experiencing a severe weather event and our outage map will be temporarily unavailable while we service our customers in need. As part of the severe weather event, our online Outage Map, Report an Outage, and Report Street/Yard Light Out pages are currently unavailable.
These pages and related features will be offline during the event and we will bring the page back up once all our resources assigned have ensured the safety of our customers and crews have been dispatched to emergency outages.
- If you need to report a natural gas or electric emergency, please call 888-467-2669 in Montana, or 800-245-6977 in South Dakota and Nebraska. We are ready all day, every day to respond.
We appreciate your understanding as we strive to keep our maps up-to-date during these storm events.