UPDATE - People woke up to the sound of explosions and firefighters urging them to evacuate their homes early Tuesday morning.
"It literally looked like someone had stashed fireworks in it because there were fireworks going off and just explosions the whole time," said Billy James, a nearby neighbor.
Employees at the Pacific Steel & Recycling in Evergreen say that a large vehicle scrap pile caught fire in the back of the yard and no other damage was caused to the business.
Evergreen Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and was able to put the fire out within hours. No one was injured and there was only superficial damage to a nearby trailer.
Pacific Steel & Recycling was able to open on schedule and resume business was usual.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This is a developing story.
EVERGREEN - Fire crews are on scene of a large fire in Evergreen. Flathead County dispatch reports the fire started as a vehicle fire early Tuesday and quickly spread.
The fire was near the Pacific Steel and Recycling in Evergreen, but dispatchers say the building did not catch fire.
Dispatchers say no injuries were reported and the fire is now in mop up.
The Evergreen Fire Rescue Facebook page posted that Montclaire Drive between Highway 2 and the Railroad Tracks will be closed Tuesday morning as hoses are on the road.
We have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update as we know more.