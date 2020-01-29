MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. -- A coyote bit a 43-year-old woman who was cross-country skiing at Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday morning.
Park officials said in a release the woman was skiing on the Grand Loop Road near the South Rim Drive in the Canyon Village area when the animal attacked.
Bystanders brought her to Canyon Visitor Education Center where park rangers treated her for injuries. Rangers then brought her to Mammoth Hot Springs to get treatment at a medical center for puncture wounds and lacerations to her head and arm.
Wildlife Biologist Doug Smith said although these types of incidents are uncommon, they are still possible. "We suspect this coyote may have been starving due to having porcupine quills in its lower jaw and inside its mouth. Its young age likely led to its poor condition and irregular behavior," he said in the release.
The park says the coyote was killed, and is getting a body examination and tested for rabies. The park also shut down the road for a short period of time.
The park warns wildlife behavior is uncertain, therefore it is important to keep at least a 100 yard distance. They also warn to never give animals food as they will become reliant on humans, leading to aggressive behavior.