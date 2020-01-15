WASHINGTON, D.C.- Two Montana officials are in the country’s capital to be there while President Trump signs the Phase One U.S.-China Trade Agreement.
Cascade County Commissioner Joe Briggs and Senator Steve Daines were in Washington Wednesday, both joining the President as he signs the trade agreement.
Briggs shared to his Facebook that he is honored to have been invited by the President to be present at the signing, adding that the U.S.-China trade agreement is important to our nation and more specifically, Montana agriculture.
From the Office of the United States Trade Representative website on the Phase One Trade agreement:
The United States and China have reached an historic and enforceable agreement on a Phase One trade deal that requires structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, and currency and foreign exchange. The Phase One agreement also includes a commitment by China that it will make substantial additional purchases of U.S. goods and services in the coming years. Importantly, the agreement establishes a strong dispute resolution system that ensures prompt and effective implementation and enforcement. The United States has agreed to modify its Section 301 tariff actions in a significant way.