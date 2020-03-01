Even with no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus here in Montana many people are taking precautions and now masks are now hard to come by.
The Surgeon General has a simple request for Americans concerned about the spread of Coronavirus. 'Seriously people, Stop buying masks!' the tweet comes after many Americans bought masks in bulk, leading to shortages nation wide.
Store shelves are coming up short in hand sanitizer, disinfectant, and most of all face masks.
"The average american does not need a mask," Vice President Mike Pense said during a press conference.
Government officials say face masks aren’t necessary if you are healthy and don’t entirely provide protection against the Coronavirus. But still, brick and mortar stores are struggling to keep up with demand.
Home Depots is even limiting sales to 10 masks per customer. But even getting 10 masks is difficult.
the Home Depot, Lowes, and Wal-mart here in Missoula are all sold out and workers say they don't know when they will get their next shipment.
Its even effecting sellers online, Helium ten, a software company that assists amazon says users have searched for the word “n-95 mask” more than 862,000 times in the last 30 days, significantly up from last month.
The federal government announced its taking steps to increase availability of n-95 respirator masks and will prioritize them for healthcare workers.
"If we as healthcare providers do not have the tools we need, some of us may not feel safe going to work, and then all kinds of other things will break down." Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr Celine Gounder said.
For now health officials say your best line of defense is simple and cheap. Wash your hands frequently and cover your mouth when you cough and sneeze.
According to the CDC there are more than 70 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the united states as of Sunday morning.