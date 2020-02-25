BOZEMAN, Mont. - As if planning for a wedding wasn't stressful enough, a side effect of the coronavirus epidemic is a short supply of dresses going into the wedding season.
Most of the novel coronavirus cases we're seeing are in China, which is responsible for 20 percent of the world's manufacturing output. With travel and shipping issues in China, there are going to be setbacks even in the Treasure State. Here's what you can do to get that perfect dress without the stress.
Mckenzie Treinen-Langner owns Plume Bridal in Bozeman. She says that the delays are slowing down production for wedding dresses manufactured in China, along with things like beads and fabrics that are made there and sent to other countries.
"America doesn't make textiles in general," she says. "A lot of things like thread or fabric, silk is made in China. Then, they're exported to countries like Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia to then make the dresses over there."
Up to 80 percent of western wedding gowns are made in China, according to the American Bridal and Prom Industry Association. Many factories in the country are temporarily shutting down to curb the spread of coronavirus. That slows down production across the board, but some businesses will be more impacted than others depending on where they buy their gowns from.
If you're buying online from sites like Amazon, chances are your dress is made in China and - if you're ordering in the next few weeks or months - its shipment to you will be delayed. But if you're buying from a brick-and-mortar store, Treinen-Langner says you'll probably walk out of a shop with a dress that works.
"Almost any store owner is going to help you find either a sample off the rack or a size that's closest to your size and then you can do a few extra alterations to make sure it fits you perfectly."
Still, you should start your shopping and planning early. Trienen-Langner says that so far, the impacts of the coronavirus haven't made their way to her shop: "We plan ahead, we're also working with reputable brands and manufacturers."
Manufacturers who are able to use one of many factories for production.
"So by them able to plan and have more than one factory across all different parts of Asia, they're able to not be impacted as profoundly.”
If you're outside of standard sizes, Treinen-Langner recommends you start your search early, even eight months before your wedding. And with all the stress, she says it's important to enjoy the process.
"Don't panic, we're here for you," says Treinen-Langner. "Myself and all the other store owners I know would bend over backwards to find you the perfect dress, whether it's a sample or whether it's something else we need to work with."
And before you walk in the store or click "add to cart" on the website, make sure you're being honest with yourself and the person helping you about your expectations and timeline. That'll go a long way in getting that dress in on time.
Here are the four points you need to make sure you get that dream dress in time for your walk down the aisle:
- Don't panic - plan ahead. Start looking for your dress early. If you are a unique size, start your planning even earlier.
- Ask questions. Where is the business buying their dresses from? Are they experiencing any delays? Do they expect to experience any?
- Be honest with yourself and your bridal consultant about what your timeline looks like - what is realistic?
- If there is a shortage of dresses - can I have a sample size fitted to work for me?