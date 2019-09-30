Great Falls Public School teacher Dean Jardee tells us more about the 2019 Montana State Parent Teacher Convention that will be held at the Great Falls Heritage Inn from 8a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen will be one of the guest speakers, giving tips to parents about how to lead local P.T.A. meetings. Workshops will be held to inform parents about leadership skills and their influence in their local communities.
Ahead of the convention on Friday morning the National P.T.A. President will be meeting with parents at Whittier Elementary at 7:30 a.m. and over at Valley View around 8:15.