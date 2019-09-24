The Pleasant Valley Homemakers discussed their upcoming Harvest Turkey Dinner, Bazaar, and Bake Sale event Sunday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. -2:30 p.m at the Monarch/Neihart Community and Senior Center. The feast will include a full turkey dinner. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, children 4 and under are free.
The money raised from the harvest dinner will help support programs sponsored by the Pleasant Valley Homemakers. Some of the organizations they help include Meals on Wheels, Mercy Home, Project Linus, Vortex Youth, Neihart and Monarch Volunteer Fire Departments, Belt Volunteer Ambulance, Grace House, Cameron House, Belt and White Sulphur Schools Juvenile Detention Center, and local families in need.
For more information you can call the Monarch/Neihart Community and Senior Center at (406) 236-5998.