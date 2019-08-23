Courtesy: Facebook, Little Shell Pow Wow Event

The Chippewa people are hosting the Little Shell Pow Wow tomorrow night at the First People's Buffalo Jump State Park in Ulm tomorrow from 12-5 p.m. The event will feature traditional songs, dances, food, and festivities. Toni Atchison, a Pow Wow Committee Chair, sat down in our studio today to discuss the event. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to join.

