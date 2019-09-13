Big Sky Cluster All Breed Dog Show

Courtesy: Big Sky Cluster, Facebook

The Big Sky Fall Cluster All Breed Dog Show is happening at the Trades and Industries area at the fairgrounds at Expo Park this weekend. The dog show will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sept. 14-17. The showcase will feature obedience and rally trials, competitions, and regional class events. The second annual dog show is free to the public. 

Tags

News For You