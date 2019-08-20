A University of Montana art historian is proposing the treasure state redesign its state flag.
Professor Rrafael Chacón suggested the change, after his research on flags received an award from an international organization.
Professor Chacón told the Missoulian our state flag was first put together as an after-thought during the Spanish-American war, and he feels it doesn't represent Montana to its fullest. But folks who live in the treasure state had some mixed reactions to the proposal.
Montana’s state flag is what’s known as a “seal and bed-sheet” flag and it’s a simple design used by multiple states.
There were a few people who said they were open to the change
"The flag is a little bland and maybe it’s time to take a look at it," Missoula Resident Michael Liner said.
"I think it would be cool if they did revamp it and add some more indigenous perspective," Kristina Lucero said.
But others said no.
"I don’t think people would want it to change," Darby Henthorn said
"Why? What’s the point? It’s been its been Montana’s flag this whole time," Ed Hudson said.
"I'd leave it how it is," Tony Duvall said.
And twitter agreed, with 80% of people saying leave it.
But there were some people who were indifferent.
"My initial thought was its fine the way it is but I'm also totally open to a revamp," Mary Kantner said,
"I think a fresh flag would be nice and appealing but also tradition is important in Montana,” Laura Grooms said.
We reached out to professor Chacón Tuesday for comment and did not receive a response.