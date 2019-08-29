MISSOULA- Community Medical Center held a grand opening Thursday for the city's newest dialysis center.
The DCI clinic is now one of six centers in Montana, serving nearly 800 residents living with kidney failure.
The nearly 7,000 square foot facility will now have the ability to see between 80 and 85 patients each week.
The center also offers a home care option for patients on dialysis.
Sovereign Valentine -- a patient at the new center says the facility and the staff makes coming three times a week much easier.
"The level of love and compassion and professionalism is just a moving experience. I look forward to coming to Dialysis, I don't feel like I'm on Dialysis, I don't have any side effects, ya know? So I just everyday I'm so grateful for the care I'm getting,” Valentine said.
Doctors say their primary goal with opening this new facility is to make dialysis care more accessible to Montanans.