Watch again

Coming this September Shaun Rainey will be telling the historic story of June Eastwood.

This year, June will become the first openly transgender woman to compete at the Division-1 level in cross country and track. She is a senior at the University of Montana and will begin competition on August 31.

June, who went by Jonathan in high school, is a state championship runner from Belgrade.

Our story will go in depth into June’s life growing up, her decision to come out and why she chose to compete as a transgender athlete.

We will hear from family, friends, coaches and the leading scientific expert on transgender athletes and adviser to the International Olympic Committee. We'll learn about how her efforts may change the scope of transgender athletes competing at the NCAA level moving forward.

June's story will be coming soon to ABC FOX Montana and SWX.