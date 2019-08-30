ST. IGNATIUS - An Indiana church says the men who died in a plane crash in Montana were headed to a Christian children's ranch.
Three men from Evansville, Indiana were in a small vintage airplane that crashed in a hay field in St. Ignatius on Thursday afternoon, according to the Lake County sheriff. Timothy Arnold, Allen Eicher, and Grant Weythman were all found dead at the scene.
The First Christian Church of Evansville says the three men were loving husbands, fathers and grandfathers, and were beloved leaders in the church community.
"These men were passionate about the gospel of Jesus Christ and that was reflected in their personal life as well as their ministry. They were called home doing what they loved most, serving the Kingdom and being the hands and feet of Jesus Christ," the church wrote in a Facebook post. "Our church community is surrounding their families during this time of grief. Our prayer is that their wives, children and extended families will experience the love and comfort of Christ."
The Pinehaven Christian Children's Ranch and School says it's a residential, year-round program for youth.