Chord Rustlers in Bozeman are ready to sing to your Valentine

BOZEMAN- If you haven’t gotten your gift for Valentine’s Day yet an organization in Bozeman wants to help you with your last-minute gift-getting.
All the money collected goes back to support kids in the area and will leave your valentine singing something sweet.
The Chord Rustlers a singing group here in Bozeman will travel anywhere in the valley to sing to your Valentine.
They’ve been doing this for 20 years and the purpose is not only to put a smile on your loved ones face but to the community get involved in music.
“We have done as many as 60 or 70 [a year]” Scott Free a member of Chord Rustlers said, “will have three quartets out roaming the region from Livingston to Three Forks going through pastors and through the snow,”
They say one of the funniest parts is watching the reaction and they’re always happy to take part in making someone smile.
“We will do what it takes to get there, and at $50 you can do the math how it comes out- a healthy portion that goes back to bringing the whole community into singing,” Free said.
The Chord Rustlers have made appearances in classrooms at Montana State University, restaurants and classrooms full of students taking exams.
If you would like to get in touch with the Chord Rustlers to send a singing Valentine you can follow this link.