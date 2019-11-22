MISSOULA - Chief Charlo Elementry School in the South Hills area in Missoula had an perimeter lock-in Friday morning.
According to the email sent to parents, the Missoula Police Department received a report of two people having an altercation in the area and police notified the school. According to the email, one of the individuals may have had a gun.
The school promptly began a lock-in, brought all students inside, and locked all doors leading to outside, according to the email. School employees were also placed at each door to stand guard.
The lock-in ended by 9 a.m. and normal school functions were able to continue.