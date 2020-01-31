WASHINGTON DC- Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) met with the 2020 National FFA officer team.
One member of the team is the Treasure State's very own Maime Hertel of Moore, MT.
Hertel was elected at the national level as the Central Region Vice President and currently attends Montana State University.
She is also the first woman from Montana to be elected to a national officer position for FFA.
The group talked about the importance of Montana agriculture and how Hertel's generation is the future of the ag industry.