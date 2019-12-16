The Cascade County Detention Center continues to be over-crowded. This has been an issue for years, and Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says he's working on bringing those numbers down.
"The facility is only designed to hold 365 people and we're holding 475-500 often times," said Slaughter.
The numbers fluctuate each day with releases and additions, but it's a problem that still stands.
"We have a facility that's designed to hold 365 inmates and it's supposed to be staffed with 112 detention officers. We're running close to 500 inmates and at our max staffing is 88 detention officers. So we're over-crowded and under-staffed at the same time. We just had a pretty significant assault in our jail over the weekend. And those type of events are gonna continue to occur with over-crowding," said Slaughter.
He says pre-trial programs can help, but the cost is high.
"The problem is, the pre-trial programs are very expensive, upwards of $300-400,000 a year and that's for basic programs. When you compare that to the several millions of dollars a year the jail expansion is gonna cost, then it starts to make a lot more sense that pre-trial is probably a better thing to start with."
He hopes to start a work-release community program to avoid a potential addition to the Cascade County Detention Center, which could cost millions of dollars.
"Under our current budget, a jail expansion is impossible. But down the road we may run out of options."
Slaughter says over-crowding is an ongoing effort, but he's working on other ways to solve the issue instead of taxing the people of Cascade County for a potential addition to the jail.