MISSOULA - A candlelight vigil is planned for Wednesday in Missoula to honor Selena Not Afraid.
Not Afraid's body was recovered in Big Horn County on Monday, not far from where she was last seen on January 1.
Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair said a Department of the Interior team found her during a systematic grid search of an area southwest of the rest area along I-90 between Hardin and Billings.
An autopsy will be conducted but foul play is not suspected.
Wednesday, the Missoula Urban Indian Health Center has planned a vigil on the University of Montana Campus in Missoula.
Attendees are asked to wear red to honor Selena.
After the vigil, an event with Misty LaPlant, a missing person specialist in Montana, will give a presentation about her work in Montana Indigenous communities.
The event will take place at 5:00 PM on Wednesday at the Payne Family Native American Center on the UM Campus, outside at the fire pit.