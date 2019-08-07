WEST GLACIER - The search continues for a man presumed drowned in Pray Lake in Glacier National Park.
A park release says witnesses saw a man struggling and go under the water in Pray Lake on Tuesday, Aug. 6 around 4:30 PM.
Witnesses said the man may have gone into the lake to try to save a dog, but the dog has died.
Searchers couldn't find him, and the search was paused overnight. At dawn, National Park Service, Blackfeet Tribal Police and the Flathead County Dive Team started the search again.
The Pray Lake area is closed to visitors while the search goes on.
The missing man is a 64-year-old from Edmonton, Canada. His name will be released once his family is notified.