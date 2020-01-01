HELENA- Montanans are being warned about a scam where call centers are posing as local tow truck companies.
A release from Attorney General Tim Fox says consumers who use online search engine terms such as "tow truck companies near me" will find results that include fake businesses with fake consumer reviews.
They use photos of buildings for lease to give their fake business a local presence. However, when you call the number listed for the business you are connected to a national call center whose representatives then demand your credit card information.
We spoke with Donald Blyton Jr. who is the president of the Yellowstone Valley Tow Truck Association. He tells us he actually called one of the fake companies and explains what happened.
"We were standing at the location they were supposed to be at, there was no names in the doors, and we asked for a tow and asked for the driver to pick us up here in front of their office and they said, 'we need the credit card information', I said we're paying by cash, they said, no we need the credit card information for the call and finally after discussion back and forth, they hung up on us."
Blyton also says you should never expect a tow company to request money upfront. He says payment should always be made when the ride is completed.
Fox also added in the release that consumers with questions about how to verify legitimate tow truck companies can contact their district Montana Highway Patrol Office or the state Office of Consumer Protection at 800-481-6896 or 406-444-4500.