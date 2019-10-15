BUTTE - Police are on the lookout for the driver of a blue van who is accused of kidnapping a woman in California.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says the report came in around 10 PM on Monday, Oct. 14.
In the parking lot of the Flying J truckstop in Rocker, a 31-year-old woman approached a bystander and said she'd been kidnapped two days before from Ventura, California, where she lives. When the alleged kidnapper stopped for gas at the Rocker truck stop, the woman made her escape.
The alleged kidnapper took off once the woman got help. Police are searching for a blue van with Montana plates starting with Ravalli County number 13. The driver may be headed to Bozeman.
The driver is described as a white man, 5'6", 140 pounds, balding, with a gray beard. He was wearing black jeans and a collared shirt, and the woman told police that he has a tattoo of a skull and flames on his abdomen. She also believes he's carrying a BB gun.
Call Butte police or local authorities with any information on this case.