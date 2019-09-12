BUTTE- A woman is in custody after allegedly hitting three utility poles, a stop sign, a fence, a pickup and a tree on Wednesday night while careening through Uptown and the flats.
Authorities say the Butte woman faces multiple charges for the alleged drunken driving spree and it's surprising no one got hurt by the trail of destruction.
Police say it all started on Park Street.
Just after 9:30 pm, Butte police received a call that a Jeep struck a utility pole in the 100 block of East Park St. then continued down Shields Avenue.
Police say the Jeep then struck a second utility pole and a fence at Texas and Shields and lost car parts in the process.
The driver continued down Texas Avenue and side-swiped a blue truck in the 1800 block of Texas Avenue, knocking the mirror off the Jeep.
The car then hit a third utility pole and knocked over a stop sign at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Marcia St.
The driver then tried to continue down Marcia and hit a tree at the intersection of Marcia and Florence Ave. The car was disabled and the driver, identified as Ashley Kingston, 34, of Butte was still in the car when police arrived.
Sheriff Ed Lester she appeared highly intoxicated when officers arrived.
Police transported Kingston to the detention facility where she failed additional sobriety tests and refused a breathalyzer.
The path of destruction was about two miles from the first accident to wear the car came to a rest.
Part of the Jeep's hood was still on the side of the road Thursday afternoon.
Lester says he is thankful no one was hurt.
"Anybody within that area would have been in danger when she is operating a vehicle in that manner. We're fortunate she wasn't injured and fortunate somebody didn't get injured," he said.
Kingston is being held on 5 misdemeanor charges including DUI refusal and a $2,050 bond as of Thursday afternoon.
Lester says they don't often see a series of accidents like this one.