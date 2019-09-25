BUTTE - Officers checking on a woman sleeping in a car Wednesday morning could not resuscitate an unresponsive 5-month-old infant found in the vehicle.
A release from Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says police officers checked on a car parked on Alaska Street at 8:41 AM Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Officers could see an unconscious woman lying on a baby in the car, and broke out a window to try to wake her up and help. They say the baby did not have a pulse, and could not be resuscitated by first responders. The five-month-old girl was pronounced dead at St. James Hospital.
Officers also found a little boy, about 2-3 years old, in the car and in good health. He's been taken into the care of the Department of Family Services.
Sheriff Lester says the investigation is in "very early stages" and an autopsy will be performed to determine the baby's cause of death.
Detectives were interviewing the mother, who remains unidentified, on Wednesday afternoon to learn more about what happened.
Lester says it's also unclear why the family was in the parked car, which was located just half a block from the police station. Investigators also do not believe that the family was living out of the car, as the woman has an address in Butte.
Story updated with new information on Sept. 25 at 1:38 PM.
-Reporting by Brooke McCarthy