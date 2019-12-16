BUTTE - A Butte mother facing a negligent homicide charge in the death of her 5-month-old daughter is in custody.
According to Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement, Audria Nickerson was arrested in Strong, Maine on Saturday. Franklin County Sheriff's Office, State Police and the U.S. Marshals were all involved in her arrest according to Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.
Nickerson is expected to make a court appearance Monday in Maine. She will eventually be extradited back to Butte.
A warrant was issued for Nickerson last week.
In September, officers found Nickerson slumped over the steering wheel of her car, on top of her infant daughter just a few hundred yards from the Butte Police Station. Officers eventually broke the window of the car to remove Nickerson and immediately begin CPR on the infant.
Both the 5-month-old girl and a young boy who was in the backseat of the car were taken to the hospital. The infant was pronounced dead. The boy was turned over to the Department of Family Services.
Police say, the cause of death for the infant was determined to be suffocation.
Last Thursday, after months of investigation, Butte-Silver Bow authorities say Nickerson tested positive for meth back in September.