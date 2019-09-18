BOZEMAN - Gallatin County law enforcement say that while investigating a robbery at a local head shop, they realized that the suspect had already been arrested - for a different crime.
Arrest records in Gallatin County say that police responded to a Mellow Mood on Tai Lane on Sunday, Sept. 15. A store worker reported that two suspects had stolen a $400 water pipe and one drew a handgun on the employee who chased after them.
Police apprehended one of the suspects, identified as Matthew Richard Noorlander, but the other got away.
When authorities reviewed security camera footage of the escape vehicle, they realized it matched a car that was already impounded from a DUI arrest made hours after the robbery.
The driver, Michael Richard St. Pierre, had been arrested just after midnight on Sept. 16 for driving the wrong way at high speeds on Norris Road. He was booked into Gallatin County jail.
St. Pierre, of Butte, spoke with detectives and said he had been hanging out with Noorlander and consumed Xanax before they went to Mellow Mood.
He told officers he didn't remember much about what happened after he took the Xanax.
Records say he could face a robbery charge in addition to DUI.