BUTTE - A Butte man is under arrest after he allegedly set himself on fire to avoid arrest early Wednesday morning.
Police say, just after midnight on Wednesday, a Butte police officer responded to the Thriftway at the intersection of Utah and Front Streets on an unrelated matter.
The officer noticed Joshua Smith, 34, at the counter and knew he had warrants out for his arrest. The officer stated he was placing Smith under arrest and Smith allegedly resisted the officers attempts to arrest him.
The officer noticed both of Smith's hands were in his hoodie and observed a large object in Smith’s pocket. The officer grabbed his wrists and the two began to wrestle.
Smith then allegedly discharged a paint can in his hoodie pocket and then lit his lighter, which set his hoodie on fire. While the two were wrestling the officer and another male inside the store were able to get the fire out.
The fight continued into the parking lot, backup arrived and Smith was placed under arrest.
There were no serious injuries during the incident, the officer’s hand was singed during the altercation.
Smith had four outstanding warrants and was also charged with felony assault on an officer.
Police say more charges could follow pending the investigation.