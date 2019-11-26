BUTTE-A Butte man is under arrest for allegedly firing shots at his girlfriend's car on Friday night.
On Friday around 8:30 p.m., police say they received a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Baden Street and saw a white car fleeing the scene. On the way, Butte police spotted the car near Greenwood Avenue and Montana Street.
The female driver told police she was up at the residence on Baden Street when she got into an argument with her boyfriend. Police identified him as 44-year-old Matthew Bowen.
As the female driver drove away, Bowen allegedly fired shots into the air and at the car.
Police say a bullet hole was found near the front of the car, causing the radiator to leak.
When police arrived at the house, they saw Bowen entering the house with the pistol in his hand. Police surrounded the house and were able to talk Bowen out without any problems.
Police searched the house and located the 9 mm pistol.
Bowen was charged with partner/family member assault with a weapon and felony criminal endangerment.
Police say no one was injured.