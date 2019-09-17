BUTTE - A 42-year-old man is accused of breaking into a sleeping couple's home and then fleeing arrest.
Police say Clayton Kirn broke into a house on the 900 block of Main Street around 2 AM on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
He reportedly threatened a sleeping couple, who chased him out, and Kirn took off through a back door. Police found him a few blocks away by the railroad tracks, and they say he fell while fleeing arrest and they caught him on the 800 block of Maryland Avenue.
Kirn is held on charges of felony aggravated burglary and misdemeanor resisting arrest. The case remains under investigation.
The Montana Standard reports that Kirn allegedly climbed on top of the woman and threatened to kill her while her husband was next to her in bed.