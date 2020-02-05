Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 7 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&