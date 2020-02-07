BUTTE-One Butte cardio specialist is looking to grow and expand healthcare options for residents in Granite County.
Pulmonary Services Manager at St. James Healthcare, Chad Green was sworn in to the hospital board of trustees in Granite County, last month.
Green is hoping to use his decades worth of experience and expertise at St. James to help create a vision and direction the county can go in to increase their healthcare services.
Currently in Granite County there is a roughly fifteen bed medical center and small clinics in Drummond and Philipsburg.
Green says often residents have to travel to be seen by specialists and get the care they need that is unavailable in their area. He adds with the inclement weather in Montana, he wants to bring more equipment and doctors to the area to cut down on the need for travel.
He adds the county is already working on adding at CAT scan machine in the medical center.
Green is also looking for the communities input on how to improve their healthcare coverage. "Rural healthcare is needed in some many areas of Montana and I just hope that I can help expand or grow that or at least lend ideas to areas we might be able to lend some vision," said Green.
Green encourages residents to come to the board of trustees meetings in Granite County to voice their opinion on how healthcare can be improved in the area.