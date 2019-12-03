BOZEMAN - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens are investigating three poaching incidents occurring within a two week period in region three.
On November 23, FWP says a spiked bull elk was found shot and killed in an area illegal to hunt spiked elk. The elk was ditched on Montana State University’s Red Bluff Ranch, north of State Highway 84 and east of Norris. FWP says the meat was determined unsafe to eat.
FWP says there was another poaching incident involving two buck white-tailed deer, both abandoned on private property.
The first deer was found dead around Three Forks. FWP believes the hunter shot the deer from a road at night between November 24 and November 27.
The second deer was killed in the Four Corners area, west of the Gallatin gravel pit in a restricted weapon zone on November 30. FWP believes this deer was also hunted from the road past permitted hunting hours.
Both deer had meat determined unsafe to eat.
FWP says it is important to report poached game because the meat could be donated to nearby food banks. Even when a hunter accidentally shoots and kills restricted game like spiked elk, FWP says fines will decrease if the incident is reported.
Anyone who comes forward with information may receive a cash reward and is allowed to remain unidentified. Call FWP at 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668) to report any information regarding these incidents.