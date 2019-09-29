BROWNING - Highways in the Browning area are closed to public travel, and Browning Public Schools will be closed on Monday.
The school district posted that class is canceled on Monday, Sept. 30 so crews can get roads plowed.
Drivers should stay off roads in the area.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement posted this on Facebook:
Blackfeet law enforcement services would remind the public that it is still emergency travel only. Plows are working on the Main highways at this time and vehicles are making it extremely difficult to get them cleared due to being stuck. We ask that you remain at home where you are safe. If vehicles are left unattended and causing a road hazard they will be towed.
Highway 49 from Kiowa to East Glacier is closed.
Near white-out conditions are reported from East Glacier to Browning as well as along parts of Highway 89 from Browning towards Heart Butte.
MDT says travel is not advised in this area.