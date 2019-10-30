Two Montana high school student short documentary films have been nominated for a major national award.
One of the films "Browning Rising Voices" is about Browning High School's poetry program and it shows the writing and preforming processes of the pieces. The other film "Art for Survival" is about how young teenagers cope and deal with different mental illnesses through artistic expression at Holter Museum of Art in Helena.
The two films were a part of the MAPS Media Institute, which is a student-run non-profit organization based out of Hamilton. The program teaches students from grades eight through 12 media arts classes throughout the state for free.
"Browning Rising Voices" came out of Browning High School and "Art for Survival" came out of the Holter Museum in Helena. According to the MAPS press release, they are two of the five pieces among over 2,000 entries up for best Short Form Non-fiction category in the 2019 National Student Production Awards.
Both films have won a High School Student Production Award by the Northwest Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, a regional title.
There will be a live-stream of the National Student Production Awards ceremony on NATAS' Facebook and Twitter page at 12 PM MST on Friday November 1.
For more information about the films, go to https://www.facebook.com/MAPS-Media-Institute-106322753259/