LOS ANGELES: The shooting was reported around 8 am. There are no word on the conditions of the victims.
Deputies have swarmed the scene at Saugus High School, about 35 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the suspected gunman, an Asian male wearing black clothing who was last seen at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, was at large. "This is an active shooter situation," said a tweet from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Office.
Students were led single file through the campus by armed officers. Multiple ambulances were spotted at the scene as worried parents jammed the streets.
Other nearby schools were placed on lockdown, according to sheriff's officials.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
