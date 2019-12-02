Police lights stock image

BIGFORK - Sheriffs gave Bigfork High School the "all clear" around 9 Monday morning after students were evacuated earlier in the morning. 

The school was cleared by deputies and roads around the building were reopened.

At about 7:30 a.m. Flathead County Sheriffs reported an "active situation" at Bigfork High School. 

The office tweeted about the situation asking people to stay away. 

At 8:50 a.m. the sheriff's office tweeted that they had evacuated the school an would advise when the location was safe. 

By 9 a.m. they allowed students back into the classroom

