BIGFORK - Sheriffs gave Bigfork High School the "all clear" around 9 Monday morning after students were evacuated earlier in the morning.
The school was cleared by deputies and roads around the building were reopened.
At about 7:30 a.m. Flathead County Sheriffs reported an "active situation" at Bigfork High School.
The office tweeted about the situation asking people to stay away.
At 8:50 a.m. the sheriff's office tweeted that they had evacuated the school an would advise when the location was safe.
By 9 a.m. they allowed students back into the classroom