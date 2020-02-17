Breakdown of the Belgrade special election, how taxes could be impacted

BELGRADE- With the city of Belgrade growing so quickly a decision about the fire department needs to be made.
Right now the city of Belgrade is at a point where under state law they’re no longer able to contract with Central Valley Fire.
So a decision needs to be made to move forward either to annex into the Central Valley Fire or start their own separate fire department.
Ballots are out right now, according to Central Valley Fire a "yes" vote to officially annex into the district would keep the same tax rate as it is today.
$165 a year or $13.75 per month and that’s based off a home valued at $200,000.
That would fund three full-time engine companies along with medical services equipment and facilities.
With a "no" vote the city would be required to provide its own separate fire department.
That would cost $756 a year $63 a month for a home value at $200,000 in the Belgrade area.
That will find one engine company fire prevention services and it will not fund emergency medical services
Ballots are due back Tuesday, March 3 at 8 p.m.
The county says if you’re going to return your ballot by mail it’s due back by February 26.
We will continue to track this.