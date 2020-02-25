Bozeman woman running in Olympic trials for sport on U.S Marathon Team

BOZEMAN- One Bozeman woman is going the distance, literately.
Sunday, Haley Chura is running for a chance to compete for Team USA at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Chura is from Montana and called Atlanta home during college.
Shes now 34 she says she never thought she would be competing for a spot on the marathon team.
“I went to elementary school in Manhattan, Montana I have lived back here in Bozeman for the last four years,” Chura said, “my family is here so it has been really cool to come back and really feel like I’m a part of the community, the triathlon community, and the running community.”
Originally Chura was a swimmer, she won an NCAA championship in college and tried for a spot in swimming on the 2004 and 2008 Olympic team and came in ninth place.
“[to] get to go to the big national stage and Bozeman is next to my name,” Chura said, “It’s really, really, really, cool.”
Chura says back when she was swimming the event she was competing in was two minutes long. She joked that that seemed like a long time back then.
The time to beat in marathon is about two hours and thirty minutes. Her best time is two hours and forty minutes.
She never thought when she was 18 years old she’d be vying for a trip to the Olympics at 34.
“It’s just a wild journey that life has taken me on the last 16 years and I’m really excited that I get to at age 34 kind of have a whole new experience with sport,” Chura said, “because that doesn’t happen very often if you would’ve asked 18-year-old me I would’ve thought I was near the end of athletic career and I really wasn’t it was very far from over.”
She says regardless of the outcome she’s just excited to be taking part. Even if she doesn’t win a spot on the team knowing that she’s ran alongside whoever is going to represent Team USA is an honor.
Chura is in Atlanta right now getting a couple of practice rounds in.
She said she’s familiar with the course and knows portions of it are uphill which might work to her advantage training on mountains here in Bozeman.
She’s one of five people representing Montana at the Olympic trials.
If you live in the Billings area you can watch on KULR-8 NBC, on February 29.