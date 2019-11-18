BOZEMAN - One Bozeman resident is reselling her Cat-Griz tickets to help raise money for fallen deputy sheriff Jake Allemendinger's family.
Ashley Cranston is holding an auction through a Facebook post where buyers can comment in their bid until 10 p.m. Monday. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards the Allmendinger family.
Last month, Ashley Cranston heard the news every 911 dispatcher dreads.
Her coworker for nearly a decade, 31-year-old Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Allmendinger was killed after being pinned under his car as it slid down an icy road as he was on his way to save a stranded driver.
Even a month after his end of watch, Allmendinger stays with Cranston every day in the form of a memorial pin that she wears on her Gallatin County Dispatch uniform and a band baring his deputy number that’s attached to her keys.
Cranston worked with Allmendinger when he was a dispatcher for seven years, and then for another two when he served in his role as a sheriff’s deputy.
"He was my friend and I care about him and his family,” she explains.
Cranston is reselling her Brawl of the Wild tickets, which are in a prime location near the field, on Facebook to support Allmendinger’s wife and three young children.
"I decided that it would be more important for the family to get the money, so I decided to do a raffle! He loved his family, anytime anything would happen, he would just tell everybody about everything."
Now that he’s gone, it’s Allmendinger’s family that his law enforcement community will be focusing on.
"He's one of our own, he died doing what he wanted to do,” says Gallatin County Undersheriff Dan Springer. “We look at all of us as family members. We do have a responsibility to help his family, his children.”
Take a lap around Cranston’s neighborhood and you’ll find support for Allmendinger’s family in the form of blue lights and “thin blue line” law enforcement flags.
But even with a rallying community, the numbers Cranston has seen on her Facebook page aren’t as high as she’d hoped they would be, adding that "people don't understand that Cat-Griz tickets on StubHub are going for over $700 a piece."
The fundraiser is another chance for the community to rally behind a family in need.
"That's one thing about this community, kind of reminds us why we live here,” explains Springer. “The support that they've given us has been fabulous."
If you want to make a bid on the tickets, comment your bid on Cranston's Facebook post.