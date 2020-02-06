Bozeman under winter weather advisory for Thursday

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman area is waking up to close to 4 inches of snow this Thursday morning.
The lower portions of Gallatin County are expected to get anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow.
The brunt of the system is still moving through the area. Plows are out on area roadways right now.
There are no major accidents to report as of 5 a.m. MHP always recommends on busy weather days to take it slow and not go the speed limit, they advise on days like today going significantly under.
In areas of Gallatin County where elevation is above 6,500 feet, 14 to 28 inches could be received today. So take it slow on the pass.
You can check the pass conditions by following this link.
It's reported that snowfall will decrease in the afternoon. But be on alert for snowfall through Friday.