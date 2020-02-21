BOZEMAN- Are you a spelling champ? If so the Bozeman Public Schools Foundation is hosting its 12th annual Spelling Bee.
Teams of three can compete in a nontraditional spelling bee to raise funds for the Bozeman Public Schools.
You are asked to show up with friends, a creative team name, and you can show up dressed in costume.
Spellers of all levels are encouraged to join in the fun.
The adult spelling bee will be taking place Friday evening, it begins at 7 p.m.
You can register your team by following this link.