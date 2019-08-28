BOZEMAN - Police say they're aware of a friendly fox in the Deaconess Hospital area and remind people that it's a wild animal that should be given a safe distance.
They add that the fox may look a bit raggedy but he is just changing out his summer coat.
From Bozeman Police:
This little guy has been hanging out around the Lindley Park, Sunset Hills, Deaconess Hospital area. He is not sick. He looks a little rough around the edges, but that's because he is blowing his summer coat to get ready for the winter. His one fault is that he isn't afraid of humans. Please don't mistake that as an invite to treat him like a pet. He is still a wild animal. If you see him, just let him be. Animal Control has tried to catch him, but apparently he is sly like a fox and evades us every time. Certainly give us a call if he is being aggressive, but otherwise know that we are aware he is roaming around.