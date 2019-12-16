BOZEMAN - A man is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence after he allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist with his car Saturday around 10:40 PM.
Chad Alexander Basaites, 27, was driving on N. 19th Avenue near the intersection of Rawhide Ridge when he struck bicyclist Alexa Jane Dzintars, who he told officers did not have lights or reflectors on the bike.
Basaites told officers he had "three or four drinks" at a company Christmas party before he got in his 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to court documents. He also reportedly told officers he was driving 5 to 10 miles over the speed limit.
Investigators who examined the scene said Dzintars was riding to the right of a visible fog line (the line marking the shoulder of the road) when she was hit by the car, and noted Basaites would have been clearly straddling the fog line when he struck the woman. Dzintars was declared dead at 10:50 PM.
According to documents, officers preformed sobriety tests on Basaites and determined he was intoxicated -- he declined to take any more tests or provide a breath sample.
Officers arrested Basaites and took him to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where they received a warrant to sample his blood. They also confiscated a vape pen from Basaities that tested positive for THC.
Basaites appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday morning, with Justice of the Peace Bryan Adams issuing a $50,000 bond for Basaites. The 27-year-old will be required to wear an ankle monitor upon release from the Gallatin County Detention Center.
Adams requested that the monitor be issued through a third-party company, which would allow Basaites to leave the state and return to his family in Colorado - a request made by Basaites' lawyer so that he can attend counseling - pending the court's approval.
Basaites is due in court again on January 3.