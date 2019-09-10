BOZEMAN - A man faces a charge of negligent vehicular assault for his role in a multi-vehicle wreck on Seventh Avenue that left several people injured, including a five-year-old child.
A Bozeman Police report says after 5:30 PM on Monday, Sept. 9, several vehicles collided at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Griffin Street. Emergency responders say multiple injuries were reported and one passenger was pinned inside a vehicle.
Jonathan Fine Vander Sande, 26, was arrested after talking with police about the wreck.
Witnesses say Vander Sande was driving a green Subaru and abruptly changed lanes, swerving his vehicle into a pickup, causing it to hit cars in oncoming lanes.
Six cars, 12 people and family dogs were involved in the wreck, and four were taken to the hospital by ambulance, including a five-year-old child.
Vander Sande told police that he had meant to quickly change lanes to get onto an interstate exit.
Police say he appeared intoxicated at the scene, and blew a .218 on a preliminary breath test. Later at the Gallatin County Detention Center he blew .181 on the Intoxilyzer 8000 machine.
Vander Sande is booked in Gallatin County jail.