Gallatin Co. - Two men in Gallatin County were arrested on Thursday for unrelated felony charges, drug possession and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Clayton Sears, 30, of Bozeman was serving probation for a previous offense when officers found what allegedly appeared to be a bags of methamphetamine, mushrooms, LSD, and a pipe and a metal spoon covered in meth residue in Sears' home.
Officers arrested Sears and transported him to Gallatin County Detention Center under charges of possession of dangerous drugs and probation violation, according to criminal documents. He is held with no bond.